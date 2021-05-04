May the Fourth be with you as Disney+ releases new Star Wars series

For some TV viewers, May 4th is a seemingly normal day. But for the fans of the Star Wars franchise, it’s a special day to be celebrated.

This year, Star Wars fans are in for a treat as Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company are releasing an all-new Star Wars animated series titled Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

The galaxy far, far away will continue to expand on Disney+ as Star Wars: The Bad Batch is the franchise’s second animated series, following Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

The series follows the elite and experimental troopers of Clone Force 99 (first introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War.

Members of Bad Batch, as they prefer to be called — a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill, which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

The first episode of Bad Batch will be available exclusively on Disney+, followed by fresh episodes every Friday starting on May 7, 2021.

The first season of the series will be 16 episodes long.

Get to know more of the characters from the series with the latest Star Wars: Bad Batch trailer below:

