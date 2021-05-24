Fusion Philippines announces COVID-19 vaccine for all its employees

Fusion BPO Services is furthering its commitment to protecting its employees’ health, safety, and well-being by removing obstacles for its employees to access the COVID-19 vaccine if they so choose. Today, the company unveiled its plan to support its employees in both its Cebu and Manila centers in the Philippines.

Fusion is working closely with Cebu Doctors Hospital (a government-accredited hospital) in Philippines to ensure its workers remain prioritized. The company ensures that all its employees in the Philippines who wish to receive the vaccine can do so without losing pay or taking time away from work. Fusion will cover all costs associated with vaccine administration and will help employees get vaccinated. In the first phase, the company will start with 2500 doses of the vaccine.

Providing vaccination option so that employees can receive the COVID-19 vaccine is a way we can support them and minimize the need to choose between earning money and protecting their well-being. NAGARAJAN ANANDARAMAN Country Manager – Philippines, Fusion.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, our entire Fusion Philippines team has worked to keep the operations running smoothly, ensuring minimum disruption, and serve our clients without interruption,” said Nagarajan Anandaraman, Country Manager – Philippines, Fusion. “Providing vaccination option so that employees can receive the COVID-19 vaccine is a way we can support them and minimize the need to choose between earning money and protecting their well-being.”

Fusion has implemented several safety measures during the pandemic, from allowing employees to work from home and sanitizing cleaning to requiring masks in office space.

About Fusion

Founded in 2003, Fusion BPO Services is a global outsourcing services provider with dual headquarters in Draper, Utah in the US, and Kolkata, India. Its end-to-end outsourcing solutions include a complete portfolio of integrated contact center services, accounts receivable management, and custom IT solutions. To meet the client’s evolving strategic sourcing needs, Fusion BPO Services offers capabilities across eight countries – USA, Canada, UK, India, Philippines, El Salvador, Jamaica, Albania, and Morocco. For further information, visit www.fusionbposervices.com

ADVERTORIAL