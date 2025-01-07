Viral: After Kaplan Heiress, a homeless billionaire husband found

First, there was Hailey Kaplan, the heiress who disguised herself as an ordinary teenager to experience life and build genuine friendships. Now, it’s an heiress marrying a homeless man who was a billionaire in disguise!

Social media users have found their next obsession with Found A Homeless Billionaire Husband for Christmas, a reelshort drama that has everyone buzzing about love, secrets, and second chances.

The viral drama follows the story of Victoria Barren, a wealthy heiress reeling from heartbreak after her fiancé’s betrayal. Determined to defy expectations and escape her pain, she impulsively marries Simon, a homeless man she meets in a moment of vulnerability.

But what Victoria doesn’t know is that Simon is no ordinary man.

Simon, secretly the billionaire heir to the Jones Group, is undercover to investigate his uncle’s shady dealings. He never anticipated falling for Victoria or facing the moral conflict of hiding his true identity.

READ:

The series draws parallels to the latest reelshort sensation Kaplan Heiress, which follows Hailey Kaplan, an heiress who disguises herself to search for a true friend.

Both dramas captivate audiences with their mix of relatable emotions and over-the-top twists, exploring themes of love, authenticity, and the struggles of finding genuine connections in a world defined by wealth and deception.

Social media comment sections are brimming with reactions. One fan exclaimed, “Yung naiinis ka na habang pinapanood pero tinapos mo parin!”

One user joked, “Sino po may link ng full video ng Simon Jones at Victoria? HAHAHAHAH grabe ung reelshort aka Pocketbook ng taon!”

Another quipped, “Hailey Kaplan searching for a true friend. Simone Jones the homeless billionaire HAHA.”

The popularity of the 71-episode series lies in its relatable themes of heartbreak and resilience, despite its extravagant premise. Each new reelshort hints at the inevitable moment when Victoria will discover the truth—and the fallout that will follow.