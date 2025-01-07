menu
Zendaya and Tom Holland engaged – US media

By: January 07, 2025
Zendaya and Tom Holland engaged - US media. tom-zendaya, Tom Holland / Instagram post

Tom Holland in a Spiderman costume and Zendaya. | Tom Holland / Instagram post

Los Angeles, United States — “Spider-Man” co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged, US media reported Monday, the day after she was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring.

The internet caught fire when Zendaya, 28, appeared on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday night with an enormous rock on her finger, with social media users speculating Holland had popped the question.Specialist outlet TMZ reported Monday the pair, who have been dating since 2021, took their relationship to the next level during a cozy Christmas together.
The British actor, 28, went down on one knee “in a very intimate setting in one of Zendaya’s family homes in the United States,” TMZ said.

“We’re told Tom didn’t make a huge show of the engagement — it wasn’t a big, over-the-top proposal — instead, it was very romantic and intimate.

“Our sources say the family wasn’t there… it was just a sweet moment between Tom and Zendaya.”

Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures' 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images/AFP | Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images via AFP [FILE PHOTO]

The pair, who met on the set of “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” are one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples, despite fiercely guarding their privacy.

Holland was not at the Globes on Sunday — Hollywood’s first major event of the awards season — but Zendaya was there as a nominee for “Challengers,” a love triangle set in the world of tennis.

But the glitzy ceremony was not without romance: Timothee Chalamet and girlfriend Kylie Jenner set tongues wagging when some of their steamy displays of affection were caught on camera.

