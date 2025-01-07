Zendaya and Tom Holland engaged – US media

Los Angeles, United States — “Spider-Man” co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged, US media reported Monday, the day after she was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring.
Zendaya, diamond ring, sparks engagement speculation at Golden Globes
Zendaya, Tom Holland engaged? Actress shows off diamond ring, tattoo
Zendaya stuns at ‘Dune: Part Two’ world premiere in vintage silver cyborg suit
The British actor, 28, went down on one knee “in a very intimate setting in one of Zendaya’s family homes in the United States,” TMZ said.
“We’re told Tom didn’t make a huge show of the engagement — it wasn’t a big, over-the-top proposal — instead, it was very romantic and intimate.
“Our sources say the family wasn’t there… it was just a sweet moment between Tom and Zendaya.”The pair, who met on the set of “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” are one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples, despite fiercely guarding their privacy.
Holland was not at the Globes on Sunday — Hollywood’s first major event of the awards season — but Zendaya was there as a nominee for “Challengers,” a love triangle set in the world of tennis.
But the glitzy ceremony was not without romance: Timothee Chalamet and girlfriend Kylie Jenner set tongues wagging when some of their steamy displays of affection were caught on camera.