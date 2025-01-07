Zendaya and Tom Holland engaged – US media

Zendaya, diamond ring, sparks engagement speculation at Golden Globes

Zendaya, Tom Holland engaged? Actress shows off diamond ring, tattoo

Zendaya stuns at ‘Dune: Part Two’ world premiere in vintage silver cyborg suit

The British actor, 28, went down on one knee “in a very intimate setting in one of Zendaya’s family homes in the United States,” TMZ said.

“We’re told Tom didn’t make a huge show of the engagement — it wasn’t a big, over-the-top proposal — instead, it was very romantic and intimate.

“Our sources say the family wasn’t there… it was just a sweet moment between Tom and Zendaya.”

Holland was not at the Globes on Sunday — Hollywood’s first major event of the awards season — but Zendaya was there as a nominee for “Challengers,” a love triangle set in the world of tennis.

But the glitzy ceremony was not without romance: Timothee Chalamet and girlfriend Kylie Jenner set tongues wagging when some of their steamy displays of affection were caught on camera.