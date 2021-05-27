Consolacion’s biking pride eyes PH slot to 2021 SEAG

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Pamela Jane Ruiz, the biking pride of Consolacion town, north Cebu has been grinding herself in training as she guns for no less than the women’s elite division crown of the 2021 Philippine National MTB XCO (Cross country) and Downhill Championships on June 11 to 13, 2021 in Danao City, north Cebu.

Ruiz, who is also the ace female cyclist of the vaunted Keith DeFiebre Cycling Team p/b Lún Wheels revealed that she’s targeting a stellar finish in the tough event to earn a ticket to the 2021 SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam later this year.

And part of her preparations is joining various local mountain bike, road criterium, and enduro races for the past months.

The 21-year old nursing student of the University of Cebu (UC) who donned the country’s tri-colors in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games believes that she has a good chance at winning the women’s elite title despite the presence of the country’s top women MTB racers.

“I have long prepared for this national MTB race. All of my races this year are part of my preparation for the national MTB race,” said Ruiz. “What I have over the other female competitors is my experience, my determination, and my perseverance to win.”

Ruiz will go up against national team members such as 2019 SEA Games bronze medalist Avegail Rombaon, Ariana Dormitorio, and Melissa Jaroda as well as top prospects Shagne Yaoyao and Nicole Quiñones.

“Most of them are experienced. They got amazing coaches and are full-time in training and competitions. But the race itself is very unpredictable. Crashes, flat tires, and mechanical troubles can happen during the race. So I hope that luck will be on my side on race day.”

The young Cebuana cyclist contributed hugely to the rare milestone of the Keith DeFiebre Cycling Team p/b Lún Wheels which recently posted their 400th first-place win in the competitive cycling scene.

“I’ve been training and participating in different competitions because I believe that it will help me for the national MTB race. Even if I’m not a full-time athlete anymore, I still do my best to ride and stay fit and also participate in local races. I always eat healthy, stay hydrated, and rest well, and of course, I always pray to God,” said Ruiz.

She added that although she’s uncertain if she can represent the country again in this year’s SEA Games, she believes that God has a grander plan for her.

“I’m not sure if I can represent the Philippine team again, but I believe God has plans for me. I also believe that luck and hard work can accomplish many things. So I’ll continue to work hard and pray hard.” /rcg