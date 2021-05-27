No to self-swabbing, says Duque after Robin Padilla’s viral clip

He made the remark after actor Robin Padilla shared a video of him conducting a COVID-19 swab test by himself.

Duque said there are protocols and standards that are being followed in conducting swab tests.

“Hindi p’wedeng sa sarili mo gagawin ‘yan dahil ang iyong resulta ay magiging kwestiyonable,” he said in a Laging Handa public briefing.

(You can’t do it on yourself because the results will be questionable.)