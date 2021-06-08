What makes a good friend? Signs your best friend is your soulmate

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Real friendship is rare to find.

In fact, having a best friend is a lot like finding a life partner.

You’ll meet a lot of people along the way, some just pass by but there are those who will really stick around through ups and downs. And guess what, you’re so lucky if you found one.

Today, June 8, is National Best Friends Day—a day to honor that one special person you call your “best friend”.

This day is a special time to show them how much you appreciate them, how special and important they are to you, and how you cherish their friendship.

Here are 5 signs to tell if your best friend is your soulmate.

1. You Can Communicate Through Looks Alone – You don’t need to say a word to your bestie; she just knows.

2. No Competition – There’s no need to compete because when you care so genuinely about the other person, you just want what’s best for them.

3. You always got each other’s back – The mark of a true friend is one who respects you, is loyal to you, and has your back at all times- especially when you aren’t anywhere near them. And things are never quite as scary when you’ve got a best friend.

4. You Know When Something’s Wrong – No need to say anything. Nobody knows you like your best friend. A BFF is the only person who totally gets you.

5. Unfiltered Honesty – Your bestie will be your go-to person when you’re not sure what to say to a crush or what to do when you’re confronted with a difficult situation. They’ll also let you know when you need to be worried and when you’re stressing over nothing.

Good friends can support you in tough times, help you beat stress, and help you be the best version of yourself.