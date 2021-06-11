WATCH: Lorde returns with music video for ‘Solar Power,’ her first single in 4 years

Lorde has finally made a comeback by dropping a surprise music video for her first single since the award-winning 2017 album “Melodrama.”

The New Zealand-born artist released the music video for “Solar Power,” the first song from her upcoming album that is still unnamed, via her YouTube channel earlier today, June 11.

In the video, Lorde returns with a laidback and positive vibe as she strolls around the beach, calling on her followers to “turn it on in a new kind of bright, it’s solar.”

“Lead the boys and girls onto the beaches / Come one, come all, I’ll tell you my secrets / I’m kinda like a prettier Jesus,” sings Lorde, who may have just created a new internet trend with that last line.

“Forget all of the tears that you’ve cried, it’s over (over, over, over) It’s a new state of mind — are you coming, my baby?”

“Solar Power” dropped just three days after Lorde teased fans that new music is “arriving in 2021” along with a derriere-revealing photo.

“Lorde” has also been the top trending topic on local Twitter following the music video’s release, as of this writing.

“I started going back to the studio again in December, just for something to do, and to my surprise, good things came out,” Lorde said in an earlier message to fans. “Happy, playful things. I felt my melodic muscles flexing and strengthening.” /ra

