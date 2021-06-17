1.5M more doses of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine arrive in PH

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Thursday, June 17, 2021, received another 1.5 million doses of Sinovac’s CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest shipment arrived via a Cebu Pacific flight at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport around 7:30 a.m.

This is the third batch and so far the biggest shipment of CoronaVac delivered to the country this month.

One million doses of the same vaccine were delivered each on June 10 and on June 8.

The country is expecting a total of 5.5 million CoronaVac shots in June alone, vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. earlier said.