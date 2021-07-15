Chan recommends blacklisting of contractor of drainage project in Brgy Pajac

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan will recommend to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to blacklist GT constructions, the contractor of the drainage project in Barangay Pajac.

Chan said this after two vehicles have already accidentally fell into the uncovered portion of the drainage project.

“Mao na’y atoang pagabuhaton nga we will recommend this kind of contractor nga dili maayo motrabaho,” Chan said.

Last Sunday, July 11, 2021, a tricycle fell into the excavated area, which resulted to the injury of the tricycle driver.

The wife of the driver, who was also on the tricycle during the incident, also suffered from injuries.

On June 24, a car driven by a Korean national also accidentally fell into the excavated site.

Although the contractor of the drainage project has explained that they have installed early warning devices at the site, such as yellow line and concrete barriers, Chan said that these devices were only installed after those incidents.

Aside from the drainage project in Barangay Pajac, Chan also discovered that the contractor has another drainage project in the city, which has already been delayed and has not started yet.

Chan revealed that he is set to meet with the district officer of DPWH Sixth District and the contractor on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

“Mao nang naka-schedule gyud mi kaming tulo, ang DPWH, and contractor, dinhi sa akong opisina, aron sa pagpanubag sa maong insidente ug pagtubag sad sa mga tawo nga nanga-angol sa maong pagtagak sa drainage project,” he said.

/bmjo