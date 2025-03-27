Duterte death in detention may lead to Sara presidency – Panelo

MANILA, Philippines — If former President Rodrigo Duterte should die in detention at The Hague, it could catapult Vice President Sara Duterte into the presidency.

Salvador Panelo, former presidential spokesperson and chief legal counsel, made this point at a media forum on Thursday.

“If you look at our history, when a prominent person dies, like the president, it results in the rise of a relative or a child,” he said in Filipino.

“Remember when Cory died? PNoy [the son’s popular monicker] then had no ambition of becoming president, and then suddenly, when his mother died, he became president. This is

Panelo said a similar situation would be possible as Duterte’s detention had already led to what he said were massive protests. A Duterte death could be disastrous to the administration bet in the next presidential elections.

The 79-year-old former president is at the ICC Detention Centre, facing crimes against humanity raps due to his drug war.

“If the government does not take proper steps to react to the Filipino people, history will be repeated. We will again have a regime change. We will again have a political upheaval — which we don’t want at all,” he said

When asked if he was referring to a Sara Duterte presidency, Panelo said: “Actually, even if the [former] president doesn’t die – and we hope he doesn’t — it will be her who will become president.”

“The real motive there [filing the ex-president’s ICC case] is to destroy VP Sara and her number one supporter and influencer — the father. They [other would-be candidates] will have no chance if Inday Sara runs for president in 2028,” he added.

