Dignos is newest member of Lapu-Lapu SP

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Former Assistant City Attorney Michael Dignos has formally taken his oath as a new member of the Sangguniang Panlungsod of Lapu-Lapu City on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Dignos was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte on July 9, 2021, to replace the late Councilor Marcial Ycong who is also a former vice-mayor in the city.

Early this year, Ycong died due to a heart attack. He was the vice-mayor of Lapu-Lapu City lone district Representative Paz Radaza when she was mayor of the city for three straight terms.

Dignos took his oath before Radaza at her office in Barangay Basak.

“Daghan ta’g nakit-an nga angay nato i-address, labi na karon panahon sa pandemic. Atong nakita nga daghan gyud ug angay nga solusyonan. So I took up the challenge ug nagpasalamat kaayo ko ni ma’am Paz, nga naa siyay taas nga trust and confidence sa akoa sa akong pwedeng mahimo diha sa city council,” Dignos said.

When Ycong run as councilor in the last 2019 elections, he was a member of the political party Lakas–Christian Muslim Democrats (CMD) and an ally of Radaza.

Radaza, for her part, thanked the president for appointing Dignos.

She added that she believes that Dignos can offer a lot of things in the city council, especially in serving the Oponganons.

“I am very thankful to the president. Atty. Michael, you deserve this. With your knowledge and capability, we are very confident that you will be an asset, not just to the Sangguniang Panglungsod of Lapu-Lapu City, but also to all the Oponganons. You will booster the strength of Sanggunian together with our honorable councilors,” Radaza said.

Aside from Ycong, Radaza is also waiting for the replacement of councilor Jose “Joe” Dungog, who died due to liver cancer in May this year.

She said that they already submitted and recommended three names to the president for the replacement of Dungog. /rcg

