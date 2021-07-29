DOH: 32 Delta variant cases detected in Region 7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 32 cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) were detected in Central Visayas, the state’s health bureau reported.

The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday, July 29, logged 97 new cases of the SARS-CoV-2 mutation, and most of these, totaling to 32, came from Central Visayas.

The other confirmed cases of the Delta variant were from the National Capital Region (25), Eastern Visayas (10), six each from Central Luzon, and Calabarzon, Western Visayas (3), Davao Region (2), and Ilocos Region (1).

DOH recorded Delta variants of COVID-19 from six Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROFs) while they were verifying three more infected patients.

DOH also said three out of 97 of the new Delta variant cases logged on Thursday were mortalities. The rest remained as active cases.

The Philippines already tallied a total of 216 cases of the Delta variant, with the scientific tag B.1.167.2, that first emerged in India earlier this year.

/dbs