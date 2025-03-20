Cebu City’s calamity fund: Council probes alleged misuse for political gain

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City’s executive department faces mounting scrutiny from the City Council after allegations surfaced that sacks of rice, sourced from calamity funds, were distributed in non-calamity areas.

Critics claim it was a “politically motivated” move ahead of the 2025 midterm elections.

During the regular session on March 19, Councilor Mary Ann de los Santos delivered a privileged speech calling out what she described as an “undignified and questionable” rice distribution program that appeared to favor the political party of Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

READ: Garcia denies politicizing medical certificates, gov’t programs

The rice, procured using the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (LDRRMF), was reportedly handed out in Barangays Duljo-Fatima and Basak Pardo on March 11 despite no declaration of a state of calamity in these areas.

A video presented by de los Santos showed sacks of rice being unceremoniously dumped from a truck onto the ground, an act she compared to unloading construction materials.

She questioned not only the legal basis of the distribution but also its intent and execution.

“This is not just about rice. This is about dignity, transparency, and the proper use of public funds,” de los Santos said.

“The way the rice was dumped reflects the disregard for proper protocols and raises suspicions about the true purpose of this distribution,” she added.

READ: Garcia defends big-ticket projects: ‘These are still plans’

Legal questions and political implications

De los Santos revealed that the rice was part of the 166,600 sacks purchased in November 2024 from A1 Milling Corporation for over P49 million.

The purchase was charged to the LDRRMF’s Relief and Recovery Fund, a budget strictly intended for disaster-stricken areas.

However, Cebu City’s most recent state of calamity declaration, issued on March 27, 2024, only covered 28 mountain barangays affected by the El Niño phenomenon, excluding Duljo-Fatima and Basak Pardo.

Councilor Nestor Archival Sr. went further, calling the rice distribution an “illegal act” with clear political undertones.

READ: A lesson on the politics of ‘utang na loob’

“There is the name of the mayor on the shirts of those distributing the rice. That’s not public service; that’s campaigning,” Archival said.

Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera added to the controversy, citing reports that similar rice sacks were handed out in Barangay Quiot Pardo. Some residents complained of mold and worm infestations in the rice.

She urged the Cebu City Health Department to investigate the quality of the rice distributed.

Council demands answers

Following the heated session, the City Council approved a resolution directing the LDRRM office to justify its use of calamity funds for the rice distribution.

The Department of General Services (DGS) was also instructed to submit delivery receipts and a list of beneficiaries by March 26.

Councilor Joel Garganera, chairperson of the Committee on Disaster, reiterated that the City Council must approve all state of calamity declarations.

“No such declaration has been approved recently,” he said.

Garganera added that the rice distribution should have been coordinated with the Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Additionally, Councilor Rey Gealon proposed a resolution directing the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) to establish clear protocols for aid distribution to prevent politically charged incidents and ensure dignity in the process.

The DSWS is expected to submit its report within five days.

Garcia remains silent

Mayor Garcia has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the controversy.

The controversy adds another layer to the already tense political climate in Cebu City. Garcia, who ascended to the mayoralty after former mayor Michael Rama was dismissed on nepotism charges, is facing stiff competition in the upcoming elections.

Among his challengers are Councilor Archival, former Bureau of Customs chief Yogi Filemon Ruiz, and independent candidate Julieto Co. /clorenciana

