Nursing aide dies after getting run over by truck in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 39-year-old woman, who works as a nursing aide, tragically lost her life after getting run over by a tank truck in a traffic accident that happened along the South Road Properties (SRP) in Brgy. Mambaling, Cebu City on Wednesday evening, March 19.

The deceased victim was traveling home with her common law partner when they met the unexpected accident that resulted in her death.

Authorities identified the victim as Robeliz Oyao, 39, a nursing aide at a hospital in Cebu City.

Oyao was riding on the back of a motorcycle driven by her common law partner, 45-year-old Glenn Dela Rosa Ochea when she met her untimely death.

READ: Toledo City accident kills pregnant mom, injures 2 others

The couple were reportedly heading back to their residence in Brgy. Agus Proper in Lapu-Lapu City on Wednesday evening.

Police, in a report, revealed that the victims were traveling from the south to the northern direction along the SRP while a tank truck, traveling in the same direction, was behind them.

The truck was driven by 50-year-old Damelito Loro Casas, from Brgy. Bongoyan, Borbon town, northern Cebu.

At around 7:20 p.m., the tank truck has positioned itself to the left of the victims’ motorcycle and it allegedly suddenly swerved to the right. Due to this, the right side portion of the truck hit the left handle of the motorcycle, causing both victims to fall onto the road.

The right rear tire of the tank truck then ran over Oyoa who was collapsed on the ground. The impact caused her untimely death.

READ: Minglanilla: 8-year-old girl dies after getting run over by truck

According to police, Casas said that he only realized what happened after he had noticed that he had run over the woman. After the accident, both Casas and Ochoa, who sustained injuries, appeared at the police station.

As of this writing, Casas is detained at the custodial facility of the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) pending the filing of charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide with physical injury and damage to property against him. — with a report from Paul Lauro

/clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP