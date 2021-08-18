Hi-Precision Diagnostics expands branches in Cebu, improves safety protocols for walk-in patients

For 25 years, Hi-Precision Diagnostics has been providing Filipinos nationwide with top-quality healthcare at an accessible price point. Now available in over 100 branches across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, we are constantly expanding and improving our services to ensure that our patients get access to fast, accurate, and hassle-free medical testing.

Being COVID Safe

For the last year and a half, one of the biggest challenges that Hi-Precision Diagnostics Cebu has faced was to ensure the safety of walk-in patients especially given the crowds during early mornings. This is especially true for the first two months of the COVID pandemic, when everyone was scared of going into the hospitals or doctor’s clinics. This is why HPD-Cebu has adapted to ensure that patients are both comfortable and protected from any transmission as much as possible. Innovations include plastic barriers between staff and patients for procedures like ECG or ultrasounds and remote teleconsultation in the doctor’s clinics. For staff, Hi-Precision Cebu also ensures that they are always protected with new PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) and regular vitamins are issued by the company.

On top of this, Hi-Precision Diagnostics Cebu also conducts regular sanitation of all laboratory areas to kill off viruses that may be present on any surfaces. To clean the laboratory, HPD-Cebu uses UVC Light, a special kind of light that can instantly kill all germs, including coronaviruses. This is not to say that HPD-Cebu is 100% free, it is still required for patients to wear a face mask and face shield to enter the premises. Social distancing is also important inside or outside the laboratory. In fact, unless your test requires overnight fasting, the best time for patients to come is after 11 AM when there are fewer patients and less chance to catch COVID from another person.

Expansion in the Branches

In the past year, Hi-Precision Cebu has also renovated and expanded several of its branches to prevent crowding and better service patients in the province. Throughout the quarantine, Hi-Precision has stayed open in Cebu City, Mandaue, Lapu Lapu City, Talisay, Liloan, and Naga. The only branch that stayed closed was the Fuente Osmena branch in the Medalle building although the Cebu Main branch located in the back is open and able to run thousands of blood tests, ultrasounds, X-rays, and a new CT Scan.

Hi-Precision’s provincial branches offer convenience and easy access to healthcare services for patients in the event of a possible city or province-wide ECQ. For those living in the North, the newly renovated Mandaue branch offers a much bigger space and a brand new ultrasound machine for local residents. Another installation found in other branches are outdoor waiting areas, which is ideal for patients as outdoor areas pose less risk of COVID-19 transmission. In response to social distancing requirements, Hi-Precision Diagnostics also built a special outdoor waiting area in the Liloan branch for the convenience of patients. The Cebu Main branch in J Llorente St, Cebu City also has additional outdoor areas on its first and second floor, as well as special rooms for teleconsultation with doctors.

Online Results and Home Service

And for patients who do not want to walk in for their tests, Hi-Precision Diagnostics still offers numerous services for them. Home service is a popular option now for those who prefer to get tested from the safety and comfort of their own home or are unable to get to a Hi-Precision branch. Just recently, Hi-Precision Cebu just launched its Mobile X-ray Home Service van which can cater X-ray services all around the Metro Cebu area. An appointment can be set through landline, cellphone, Viber, or through Hi-Precision Diagnostics Cebu’s official Facebook page.

Hi-Precision Diagnostics is also proud to be the first diagnostics laboratory in Central Visayas to have online results in 2006. Now available on both the website and in the HPD App, patients can get their online results directly from their smartphones. Instructions on how to access the results can be found online with log-in information found in the Official Receipt.

At Hi-Precision Diagnostics, they always go the extra mile in giving the people of Cebu top-quality healthcare and service that you deserve.