Mandaue City to give Charter Day incentives to its employees

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Government is now processing the release of the Charter Day bonus for all its employees.

Mayor Jonas Cortes said that regular employees will receive P15,000 while job order employees will receive P5,000. The Clean and Green personnel and Barangay Health Workers will also receive P2,400.

The city has 700 regular employees and 3,000 job order employees.

Cortes said the cash incentives were already included in the city’s annual budget and are given yearly.

The Mayor said the bonus is the city’s form of thanking its employees for their service and sacrifices.

Cortes added that it is also just right to give their employees cash incentives as they also contributed to the success of the city’s programs.

“I think they all deserve this incentive. Kani ginagmay apan kinasing-kasing,” said Cortes.

The city’s 52nd Charter Day was celebrated on Monday, August 30, 2021. /rcg

