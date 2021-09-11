Duterte defends Pharmally Corp. in alleged overpriced deals

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has defended the Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation on the issue on alleged overpriced personal protective equipment (PPE), as the Senate continues to investigate government deals with the company during the pandemic.

In his taped meeting with other government officials, Duterte reiterated he would resign if it was proven that there was corruption in the purchase of medical supplies.

“The senators kept looking for the technical and financial requirements of Pharmally. Wala naman akong pakialam diyan (I don’t care about it). Pharmally is really a Pharmally corporation sa (in) Singapore. Doon ‘yan nag-provide (That is where it provides),” he said.

“What is clear is that there was a contract, there was delivery, kumpleto ang lahat ng specifications at quality, quantity and all. Tapos after delivery bago pa nagbayad ang Pilipinas,” he added.

(What is clear is there was a contract, there was delivery, specifications are complete. The Philippines paid after the delivery.)

The Senate blue ribbon committee is currently investigating the procurement of allegedly overpriced personal protective equipment by the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management on behalf of the Department of Health in 2020.

Senators have questioned Pharmally, one of the suppliers, for bagging over P8.6 billion worth of contracts in 2020 despite being only several months old and having just P625,000 in paid-up capital.

Meanwhile, Duterte again defended his former adviser Michael Yang from the controversy.

Yang’s name floated in a Senate investigation after an RTVM video was played showing the Chinese businessman and officials of Pharmally Pharmaceuticals Corp. meeting Duterte in Davao in 2017.

Duterte, however, said it is normal for a businessman like Yang to be interested in various biddings.

“Itong si Michael Yang for the last 20 years negosyante ng Davao. Siya ‘yung inutusan ko initially noon when I made contacts with Chinese. Siyempre may negosyo, nakikisali. Eh negosyante e. Anong magawa mo?” he said.

(Michael Yang has been a businessman in Davao for the last 20 years. He is the one I initially approached when I made contacts with the Chinese. Of course he has a business so he wants to be involved. He’s a businessman. What can you do about it?)

je

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy