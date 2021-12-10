Mandaue City taps SGV&Co for Mandaue business brochure

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Government on Friday, December 12, 2021, signed a memorandum of agreement with the SGV&Co in producing the first Doing Business in Mandaue City publication.

SGV&Co is a multidisciplinary professional services firm.

The Mandaue City government will provide the firm with all the information needed.

SGV will provide the publication an overview of Mandaue such as taxation rules, possible vacant location, resources, infrastructure, transportation, electricity, population, investment policies among others.

The brochure is a comprehensive guide for potential foreign and local investors looking to set up business operations in the city.

“Giving a picture to the nation or the world on how it is doing a business in Mandaue. It makes easier for the investors nga this is how we could do and Mandaue can be a source of investment location,” said Margem Tagalog, SVG&Co. Cebu office head.

Lawyer Karen Calam-Ibañez, business tax services senior manager of SGV&Co., said Mandaue is an ideal place because of its strategic location.

Ibañez said they have been conducting Doing Business in the Philippines for many years now but they just recently localized the campaign.

“In Mandaue, this is the first time, that’s why we really pushed ’cause we see man gud the importance of the Doing Business in the Philippines publication because if we talk to foreign clients or potential investors mura siyag one-stop-shop. Maka assure ang investors, it’s reliable because gikan gyud sa city ang data ,” said Ibañez.

Mayor Jonas Cortes thanked the SGV for their support and for choosing to partner with the city. /rcg

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy