Gov limits flights, sea passengers to Negros Occidental

BACOLOD CITY––Negros Occidental Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson has decided to restrict the number of flights arriving in the province and passengers on sea vessels.

Under Executive Order No. 22-03, Series of 2022, the province will allow only two Manila-Bacolod Manila flights per airline daily.

Airlines may also avail of one inbound Manila-Bacolod cargo and one additional outbound passenger flight per day.

One Cebu-Bacolod-Cebu flight per airline is also allowed per week.

“Sea vessels shall be allowed to admit passengers up to 50 percent of their capacity,” Lacson said.

Negros Occidental and Bacolod City are under Alert Level 3.

lzb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy