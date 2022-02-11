Pesquera takes a seat in 15th Cebu City Council

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Lawyer Jocelyn Pesquera will now take a seat as a member of the Cebu City’s 15th Sangguniang Panglungsod following her appointment from President Rodrigo Duterte.

Her appointment was released by Malacañang on Thursday evening, February 10, 2022.

“Pursuant to the provisions of existing laws, you are hereby appointed MEMBER, SANGGUNIANG PANLUNGSOD, CITY OF CEBU, vice Donaldo C. Hontiveros.”

“By virtue hereon, you may qualify and enter upon the performance of the duties of the office, furnishing this Office, the Civil Service Commission and the Commission on Elections with copies of your Oath of Office,” said the order coursed through the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Pesquera will be taking the seat of former First Councilor Donaldo Hontiveros.

Hontiveros ascended to the vice mayoral position when Mayor Edgardo Labella passed away and then vice mayor, Michael Rama, ascended to the mayoral position.

Pesquera had served as a councilor for multiple terms from 1998 to 2007, then 2013 to 2019, a total of 12 years in office.

She also served as the tourism commissioner since 2019 and managed the NOAH complex and Moses Isolation Center during the pandemic.

She is currently running for South District councilor in the May 9 elections.

Mayor Michael Rama welcomed the development in a Facebook post.

“Congratulations Atty. Jocelyn Pesquera on your appointment as Cebu City Councilor! Welcome back to the August body you served for quite a time before,” he said.

