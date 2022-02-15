Heart Evangelista to Chiz on 7th wedding anniversary: ‘You’re the only one for me’

CEBU, Philippines—Heart Evangelista pens a sweet message for husband Chiz Escudero as they celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary today, February 15, 2022.

Heart uploaded sweet photos of them on her social media accounts.

She first reminisced her great love for her husband.

She then thanked him for being a wonderful person, a father, and a partner.

“Back to where it began Has it really been 7 years? Happy anniversary to the best husband anyone could ask for. Whenever I tell people that I don’t think I’ll be able to find anyone like you, I mean it with all my heart. You’re the only one for me, my best friend and my one true love!,” she wrote.

Heart also promised Chiz that he will always have her support.

Thank you for all the wisdom you have taught me, for being a good father, and a great partner to me. I thank God for you and the way you hold my hand in every step of the way. I’ll always be here right by your side

Cheers to 7 years and a lifetime more of our story!

@escuderochiz,” she added.

The couple got married in a private ceremony at Balesin Island Club in February 2015.

/rcg

RELATED STORIES

Heart Evangelista shares another relatable Tiktok video about saying ‘sorry’

WATCH: Heart Evangelista plays Julia Roberts in ‘Pretty Woman’ parody

Heart Evangelista will forgive Chiz Escudero if he cheats: ‘Because I love him’