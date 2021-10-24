Heart Evangelista shares another relatable Tiktok video about saying ‘sorry’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Sorry.

A simple word most ladies have a hard time saying when getting into an argument with their partners.

This may be true to others and may not be true to some, but for actress and socialite Heart Evangelista, saying sorry might be one of her struggles too.

In a Tiktok video Heart is again making her fans love her more by her skits and some relatable content.

This one, you can see Heart dubbing lines about how a lady practicing to apologize.

Here's how Heart Evangelista tries to say 'sorry' Let's hear from the ladies! WATCH: Heart Evangelista is at it again! This time the wife of Sorsogon Govenor Chiz Escudero is showing us how difficult it is for most women to say “sorry" to their partners. Relate nasab ka ni Heart, ka-Siloy? 🎥 :Heart Evangelista tiktok via Immae Lachica #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Saturday, October 23, 2021

And by the end of the video, no matter how hard she tried practicing the utter the word, “sorry” she ends up asking her partner to apologize to her.

This surely hits close to home for some ladies, doesn’t it?

The Tiktok video now has 905, 800 views.

Heart shows more of her comedic side over on her Tiktok account where she gets to spread joy to her 5.7 million followers.

RELATED STORIES

Chiz Escudero on Heart Evangelista, Jericho Rosales reuniting onscreen: ‘It’s up to her’

Heart Evangelista will forgive Chiz Escudero if he cheats: ‘Because I love him’

Heart Evangelista recalls ‘kilig’ airport encounter with Chiz Escudero

LOOK: Heart Evangelista reminding you it’s almost the end of the week already

WATCH: Heart Evangelista plays Julia Roberts in ‘Pretty Woman’ parody