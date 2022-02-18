IN PHOTOS: Senatorial candidate John Castriciones opens Cebu headquarters

Former Department of Agrarian Reform Secretary John Castriciones cuts the ribbon in during the blessing of the Friends of Bro John Headquarters along Jakosalem Street in Cebu City on Friday morning, February 18, 2022. CDN Digital photo | Pegeen Maisie Sararaña
Cebu City, Philippines—Former Department of Agrarian Reform Secretary John Castriciones, who is running for senator in this year’s national elections, led the ribbon-cutting ceremony of his headquarters here on Friday morning, February 18, 2022.
The “Friends of Bro John” headquarters is located along Jakosalem Street.
Here are some photos from the ribbon-cutting ceremony:
Castriciones also addressed his supporters present during the event.
Watch the video here:
