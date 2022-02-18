IN PHOTOS: Senatorial candidate John Castriciones opens Cebu headquarters

By: Pegeen Maisie Sararana - CDN Digital | February 18,2022 - 11:31 AM

Cebu City, Philippines—Former Department of Agrarian Reform Secretary John Castriciones, who is running for senator in this year’s national elections, led the ribbon-cutting ceremony of his headquarters here on Friday morning, February 18, 2022.

The “Friends of Bro John” headquarters is located along Jakosalem Street.

Here are some photos from the ribbon-cutting ceremony:

Castriciones also addressed his supporters present during the event.

Watch the video here:

/bmjo

