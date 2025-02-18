Comelec: No law against negative campaigning

MANILA – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Monday that candidates and their supporters are not violating any laws when they criticize opponents during campaign activities.

“The Omnibus Election Code itself allows negative campaigning,” Comelec Chairperson George Erwin Garcia said in an interview.

Section 79 of the Omnibus Election Code provides that an “election campaign” or “partisan political activity” refers to an act designed to promote the election or defeat of a particular candidate or candidates.

It includes “making speeches, announcements or commentaries, or holding interviews for or against the election of any candidate for public office.”

On the other hand, the poll body chief noted that such acts are without prejudice to other possible cases that may be filed against any individual such as libel or cyberlibel.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group on Monday filed before the Department of Justice complaints of inciting to sedition and unlawful utterances against former President Rodrigo Duterte over his remarks to kill senators.

Killing senators would pave the way for the candidates he’s endorsing to make it to the Upper House, Duterte said during PDP-Laban’s proclamation rally in San Juan City on Feb. 13.

Lacuna to Manila employees: Stay apolitical

Meanwhile, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna reminded regular employees of the city government to be apolitical, especially during the election season.

“I want to remind everyone, especially those who hold permanent positions. The campaign period of the national elections has started and in a few weeks the campaign period of the local elections will also begin. We should always keep in mind that as permanent staff of the city of Manila or any other city, we are reminding you that we must be apolitical,” she said in a statement.

Lacuna said that while she is fully aware that local government employees have chosen their candidates, they should bear in mind that they are prohibited from campaigning.

She also cautioned city employees who may use social media platforms to campaign for their chosen candidates, saying this may jeopardize the positions they occupy.

