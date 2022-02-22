Talisay suspends vaccination for kids 5 to 11 due to supply shortage.

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas announced Monday night, February 21, the temporary suspension of the vaccination for kids aged five to 11-years-old due to “vaccine shortage.”

“As of now, nahutdan ta og vaccine and we are still waiting for DOH’s advise regarding this matter,” he said.

(As of now, we no longer have vaccine supply and we are still waiting for DOH’s advise regarding this matter.”

But the vaccination for adults and those aged 12 to 17-years-old will continue at the city’s vaccination sites located at Starmall, Lagtang gymnasium and Gaisano Capital, Gullas said.

The Talisay City College (TCC), the supposed venue for the city’s pediatric vaccination, will also be used as vaccination site for those who are 12 to 17-years-old, he added.

Gullas said he will be posting updates as soon as additional supply of the COVID-19 vaccines for kids are sent to their city.

“Na appreciate gyud nako ang mga parents nga wala nag duha-duha og pa bakuna sa ilang mga anak para malikay sa covid-19 virus,” he said.

(I appreciate the parents who did not hesitate to have their children vaccinated against COVID-19.)

The vaccination for kids in Talisay City started last February 14.

Meanwhile, the Cebu City government also announced on Monday, February 20, the temporarily suspension of the vaccination for kids also due to the lack of vaccines.

Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, head of the City Health Department (CHD), said they already used up all of their 2,800 available doses of the vaccine for this age group.

