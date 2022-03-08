First-ever breakfast Buffray at Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown

Rise and shine in the historic resort city of the South and give yourself the best time to experience ultimate comfort and unique breakfast setting at Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown.

With so much to see and do in Mactan, Savoy Hotel Mactan will fuel your day through their delicious breakfast offering, as they set your cravings with their first-ever “breakfast buffray” available in the hotel’s in-room dining service.

“Buffray” means buffet in a tray, this is not an ordinary buffet as guest will experience extended comfort in Savoy Hotel Mactan’s deluxe room while indulging in delightful breakfast selections prepared by their talented culinary team headed by executive Chef June Fernandez.

Continental Breakfast includes Ham, pork sausage, corned beef hash, pancake or waffles, cereals, fruits and yogurt served with baked potato and grilled tomato.

Filipino Breakfast: Pork Tocino, Corned Beef, Cebuano Chorizo and Boneless Bangus with a choice of plain or garlic rice

Options include your choice of Filipino or Continental Breakfast at the rate of Php800 NETT per person. Aside from that, guests may also enjoy 15% discount on all a la carte selections.

Wake up and start your day at Savoy Hotel Mactan where bountiful breakfast comes with a beautiful view! For more information, you may contact us through +032 494 4000 / +63 917 871 8007 or email [email protected]. You may also follow us on our social media pages at Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown | Facebook / @savoymactannewtown / Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown.

ABOUT SAVOY HOTEL MACTAN NEWTOWN

Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown is one of the 11 properties of Megaworld Hotel’s, making the chain one of the Philippines’ largest homegrown hotel group in the country with almost 4,000 room keys to date. The hotel is Megaworld Corporation’s first hotel

development inside The Mactan Newtown, a 30-hectare township project located in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu. The hotel welcomes business travelers and family vacationers due to its convenient proximity to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, nearby beaches and historical sites found around the island.

ABOUT SAFE STAY PROGRAM AND SAVOY HOTEL MACTAN

Driven by their commitment to serve guests with the highest standards of health and safety measure, the hotel released the SAFE STAY BECAUSE WE CARE program, a campaign that focus on health and safety of all the employees and guests who enter the hotel.

ADVERTORIAL