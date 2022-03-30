Celebrities

Janella Salvador turns into magical unicorn on 24th birthday photo shoot

By: March 30, 2022

CEBU, Philippines— Actress Janella Salvador marked her 24th birthday with a unicorn-themed photoshoot on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. 

The actress uploaded photos on her Instagram page.

“Feelin’ euphoric on my 24th 🦄,” she captioned her post. 

Fans and fellow celebrities did not missed the chance to send their love and greetings to Janella on her special day. 

Former loveteam Joshua Garcia posted a photo of Janella on his Instagram stories.

Celebrities Iza Calzado, Iñigo Pascual and Barbir Imperial also greeted her at the post’s comment section.    /rcg

 

