Cesafi beach volleyball opens Sat at Fort San Pedro

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The beach volleyball tournament of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) returns tomorrow, April 30, 2022, at the Fort San Pedro beach volleyball court in Cebu City.

Six Cesafi member schools are vying in the tournament according to tournament director Jordan Paca who revealed his excitement to welcome back the athletes after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The six Cesafi member schools seeing action tomorrow are the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, Southwestern University-Phinma (SWU-Phinma) Cobras, University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, and the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Panthers.

A total of 11 pairs will compete in the men’s and women’s divisions with the abovementioned schools fielding two pairs, except for the Green Lancers which will only compete in the men’s category.

“Ang uban athletes nato excited na mobalik ug duwa sa Cesafi, bisan ang beach volleyball ra karon nga season ang na approve,” said Paca.

“Naninguha ang mga universities bisan gamay ilahang mga athletes karon nga makaduwa. Ang mga players nag hinam-hinam na gyud makaduwa ug balik.”

According to Paca, some of the players managed to keep themselves in shape amidst the lockdowns and restrictions brought by the health pandemic through online training in the comfort of their homes.

Meanwhile, some athletes do self-training to prepare for the Cesafi season.

Last April 22, the Cesafi Season 2022 which is considered a modified season due to the restrictions brought by the Covid-19 pandemic officially opened with 13 sports events being calendared including beach volleyball which will run until Sunday.

In addition, the electronic sports or Esports will also take center stage tomorrow at the Cebu Institute of Technology-University campus featuring eight Cesafi member schools. /rcg

