Cesafi Season 2021-2022 to hold press launch on April 20

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (CesafI) Season 2021-2022 will have a press launching on April 20, 2022, at the Cebu Parklane International Hotel signaling the return of Cebu’s premier inter-school, multisports meet.

It has been announced in 2021 that Cesafi will resume this year following a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

So far, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers (UV), and the University of San Carlos (USC) have announced their participation in Cesafi, based on previous interviews with CDN Digital.

Meanwhile, the press launching is going to be headed by Cesafi Commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy Jr., Cesafi President Engineer Bernard Nicholas Villamor and other Cesafi officials.

From April 8, the opening of Cesafi’s 2021-2022 season was moved to April 23 according to UV’s athletic director Chris Mejarito in an interview with CDN Digital.

In addition, Tiukinhoy also announced that this season’s sports events are going to be “modified games,” which means that health and safety protocols will still be followed by both the audience and participating teams.

The last time Cesafi was in action was in November 2019 in the men’s basketball finals. The Southwestern University-Phinma (SWU-Phinma) Cobras defeated the UV Green Lancers to win the men’s basketball title while the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-ADC) Magis Eagles defeated UC Webmasters to pocket the high school division crown. /rcg

