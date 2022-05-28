Level up your snacking experience at The Pop-Up in NUSTAR Cebu

Bringing you THE ULTIMATE TRIO, The Pop-Up in NUSTAR Cebu is now open to serve you some international goodness!

Cebuanos, are you ready? You are all in for a treat as exciting promos and surprises await you at the grand opening of The Pop-Up by Liang Crispy Roll, Macao Imperial Tea, & NYFD at NUSTAR Resort Cebu on May 28, 2022.

Macau-bred brand Macao Imperial Tea will be part of NUSTAR’s roster of casual dining food chains on the second level of the mall. Famous for its scallion pancake wraps, Liang Crispy Roll will also unveil its first branch in Cebu at NUSTAR Resort.

Similarly, NYFD is introducing to Cebuanos its sought-after flavored fries and dips, with bestsellers like bacon onion tomato, ranch, garlic parmesan, and red-hot chili pepper. Due to popular demand, NYFD’s 2nd branch in Cebu also opened right after at SM Seaside Cebu.













Roll the dice, test your luck, and take the risk while devouring on your favorite milk tea, flavored fries w/ dips, & fresh crispy rolls.

Experience the #IslandofNewPossibilities & level up your snacking experience at the newest nook of Cebu, The Pop-Up – brought to you by Macao Imperial Tea, New York Fries & Dips, and Liang Crispy Roll.

ADVERTORIAL