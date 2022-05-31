Cebu-based fast food chain operating NY Buffalo Brad’s ‘spreads its wings’ as it partners with Shell Ph

If you’re a fan of chicken wings, burgers, hotdogs, pasta, and ribs, prepare to have your cravings satisfied even when you’re on the go!

This cravings-satisfaction guarantee is courtesy of 5 BDF Corporation, the company behind NY Buffalo Brad’s Hot Wings, as they forge ties with Shell Philippines in time for their fifth anniversary in the Filipino food business.

“We decided to partner with Shell Philippines to be able to cater to an untapped market in the food/retail industry,” 5 BDF Corp. CEO Robin Robins III said.

The partnership with Shell is seen as a catalyst to the rapid expansion of the Cebu-based food chain, enroute to its journey of becoming a leading name in the country’s food and retail market.

Interested franchisees for NY Buffalo may get in touch with 5 BDF Corporation through [email protected]

The NY Buffalo Brad’s Hot Wings launched its first clip-in store at the 2nd floor of Shell North Gateway in Mandaue City last Thursday, May 26.

“We are very thankful for your continued support for our brand. We hope to always satisfy your chicken, burger, hotdog, pasta & ribs cravings. Our journey towards serving you will always be joyous,” Robins said.

This development comes fresh from 5 BDF’s introduction of its drive-thru concept with its NY Buffalo Brad’s Hot Wings branch in Mango Avenue in Cebu City.

The drive-thru service complements the major thoroughfare that are located in the city’s booming commercial district.

NY Buffalo Brad’s Hot Wings is also available for franchising with investments starting at P9 million, inclusive of store construction of at least 150 sq. m., equipment and facilities, furniture and fixture, signage, pre-opening expenses, initial franchise term of 5 years, and franchise fee.













Along with its growth in terms of years in the food industry, the company continues its commitment to grow with creativity and innovation and the integration of honesty, integrity, and business ethics in all aspects of their operation.

5 BDF envisions to penetrate the food industry market guided by principles that set them apart from the rest: variety of choices, affordability, innovation, accessibility, fast and customer-oriented service, and above all, their goal to deliver happiness.

