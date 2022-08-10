North Korea issues heavy rain alert for southern regions

By: The Korean Herald/Asia News Network via Inquirer.net August 10,2022 - 09:52 AM
Photo of Taedong River in Pyongyang for story: North Korea issues heavy rain alert for southern regions

A riverside pathway in Pyongyang by the Taedong River that runs through the capital is submerged on Monday, in this captured footage from the North’s Korean Central Television. | PHOTO: North’s Korean Central Television via The Korea Herald/Asia News Network

SEOUL — North Korea issued a heavy rain alert across its southern regions, state media reported Tuesday, as downpours pounded Pyongyang and other areas earlier this week.

The advisory was issued for regions in the southwestern provinces of North and South Hwanghae, some southern parts of the eastern Gangwon Province and the border city of Kaesong, according to the Korean Central Broadcasting Station.

It said 50 to 80 millimeters of rain is forecast in those regions.

On Monday, state media footage showed the Taedong River that runs through Pyongyang flooding riverside pathways in the capital.

The Rodong Sinmun, the North’s main newspaper, described the latest downpours as “disastrous” weather and called for thorough preventative measures against damages.

It said authorities are adjusting the floodgates of the West Sea Barrage near the western port city of Nampho to prevent the Taedong River from flooding and damaging farmland.

Coal mines in the country are also undergoing inspections to prevent flooding or collapse, it added.

RELATED STORIES

North Korean leader convenes latest party meeting amid pandemic, heavy rains

More than 1,000 vehicles damaged by heavy rains in Seoul

Record rain leaves at least 7 dead in South Korean capital

Heavy rains in South Korea displace more than 1,000 people, 13 dead

 

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu Daily News, flooding, heavy rain alert, North Korea, southern regions, Taedong River

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.