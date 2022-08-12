Cellphones seized from Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory destroyed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 453 cellphones confiscated from greyhound operations in the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory were destroyed on Thursday afternoon, August 11, 2022.

Jail Superintendent Metz Milton Placencia, the newly installed jail warden, led the destruction of 236 smartphones and 217 keypad phones. These cellphones were seized from a series of greyhound operations conducted since 2021.

Placencia and other jail officers destroyed the confiscated cellphones using iron bars as part of the former’s intensified operations against the proliferation of contrabands in the facility located in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.

“This is [just] part of our security intensification pertaining to the entry of contrabands; specifically Mobile Phones as seen.”, Placencia said.

City jail personnel usually hold a greyhound operation either once in a month or once in two months with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas.

Placencia assumed office as the city jail’s warden last August 1, 2022. He replaced Jail Superintendent Jose Rusylvi Abueva.

The Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory has at least 6,000 inmates, with at least 80 percent jailed for illegal drug offenses.

The confiscation of cellphones could help curb drug problems in the city, especially since police disclosed that their arrested drug suspects usually communicate with inmates through these gadgets for their illegal drug items.

