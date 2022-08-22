Tropical depression Florita maintains strength; Signal No. 1 in 12 Luzon areas

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Florita maintained its strength early Monday morning, with Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 still raised over 12 areas in Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), as of 4 a.m. on Monday, TD Florita was located some 310 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora.

It has a maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph. It is moving west southwest at 20 kph, Pagasa reported.

TCWS No. 1 is still up over Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and the northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao).

Some areas are expected to be placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 in the coming hours or days.

Rainfall alert

Pagasa said that due to TD Florita, heavy to intense and at times torrential rains are expected in Cagayan, Isabela, Batanes, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Ilocos region on Monday night until Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains are expected over the northern portion of Aurora, Zambales, Bataan, and the rest of Cagayan Valley while light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over the rest of Central Luzon.

Landfall forecast

Based on Pagasa’s forecast, TD Florita is expected to make a landfall in the vicinity of the east coast of Cagayan or northern Isabela on Tuesday afternoon.

“Afterwards, the center of Florita will traverse the Babuyan Channel and may pass close or make landfall in the vicinity of Babuyan Islands tomorrow evening or Wednesday early morning of Wednesday before emerging over the West Philippine Sea,” Pagasa said.

TD Florita is expected to further develop into tropical storm on Monday, the state weather bureau reported.

Flash flood, landslide warning

“Under these conditions, scattered to widespread flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are expected especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps, and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall,” Pagasa said.