New start, new journey: Exciting days ahead for Hyundai Cebu Group 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—There are many things to be excited about if you’re a Hyundai fan in Cebu.

Hyundai Cebu Group just showed off its impressive lineup of passenger vehicles on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Hyundai Cebu South showroom along J. de Veyra Street at the North Reclamation Area in Cebu City.

The new roster of vehicles carry a futuristic design theme that sets Hyundai apart from the rest of the competition.

The highlight of the ‘relaunching’ event was the unveiling of the multi-awarded Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric vehicle.

Present during the event were Hyundai Cebu officials headed by its president, Edward Onglatco and its chief operating officer, Mitchell Alforque. Also present were Hyundai Motor Philippines (HMPH) Chief Finance Officer Hongshik Chin and HMPH Deputy General Manager for Sales Victor Vela.

Asked on his outlook of Hyundai’s exciting lineup of passenger cars with regards to the Cebuano market, Onglatco said he was confident with the Korean brand’s wide range of product line.

“Our push for this is the Creta and the Stargazer,” Onglatco said, referring to the Creta subcompact crossover and the Stargazer multipurpose vehicle (MPV).

The Stargazer, in particular, is one model that Hyundai Cebu is excited about as it will be their entry to the very competitive MPV segment that Filipinos have learned to fall in love with in the recent years.

“We’re very bullish with the Stargazer because of its looks. It’s very unconventional and if you look inside, it’s fully loaded, with its chargers and compartments, and it’s very spacious,” Onglatco said.

The Creta is also one model that Hyundai is positive about as well as the Staria van.

“The Staria is an instant winner,” Onglatco said, adding that the waiting list in Cebu is long for this stunner.

Hyundai Cebu is also optimistic about the performance of the brand in the coming years, now that it has a new principal in HMPH.

“They have high hopes and high expectations and their goal is really to be one of the top brands in the country,” Onglatco said.