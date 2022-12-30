Song Joong-ki reportedly in a relationship with British actress Katy Louise Saunders

Fans speculate that K-drama heartthrob Song Joong-ki is currently dating British actress Katy Louise Saunders, after the actor’s agency confirmed his relationship status on Dec. 26.

Joong-ki was confirmed to be in a relationship with a non-celebrity British woman with “positive feelings,” according to a statement by his agency HighZium Studio via Korean media outlet SBS News on Monday, Dec. 26. His agency, however, didn’t disclose the identity of the actor’s girlfriend.

While no further details were revealed about Joong-ki’s new girlfriend, Korean media outlets and some eagle-eyed fans speculated that the actor is in a relationship with inactive British actress Katy Louise Saunders.

Allegations about Joong-ki dating Saunders arose after some netizens noticed that he mentioned the British star on his Daesang (Grand Prize) acceptance speech for the hit K-drama “Vincenzo” at the APAN Star Awards ceremony last Sept. 29.

“And my beloved Katy, Nalla, Maya and Antes. All of our friends who blessed us. I just want to say, I sincerely love you,” the 37-year-old actor said. Per Yeongnam Ilbo, Joong-ki was referring to Saunders and her dogs Nalla, Maya and Antes in his speech.

Joong-ki and Saunders were also spotted at an airport in South Korea after the actor wrapped up overseas promotions for the hit K-drama “Reborn Rich.” A video obtained by Newsen showed the rumored couple being surrounded by paparazzi as they arrived.

There were also allegations that Joong-ki met his rumored girlfriend while filming the 2021 crime series “Vincenzo,” where Saunders was his English teacher.

Following the confirmation of Joong-ki’s current relationship, several photos of the couple attending a wedding also circulated on social media. The actor and Saunders, both wearing casual outfits, were side by side as seen in photos uploaded by fan account @noonaseonsaeng on its Twitter page on Dec. 27.

Despite the speculations, HighZium Studio has yet to confirm whether the dating allegations between Joong-ki and Saunders are true as of this writing. The agency said in a follow-up statement via TVReport on Dec. 26, “We cannot confirm anything other than the fact that they are dating.”

Saunders, who was born in July 1984, is best known for her roles as Cute Girl in the 2003 Disney film “The Lizzie McGuire Movie,” Giula Farnese in the 2006 film “Los Borgias,” and in the 2013 film “Third Person.” She has allegedly retired as an actress and is currently based in Italy.

Meanwhile, Joong-ki rose to prominence in the 2010 K-drama “Sungkyunkwan Scandal” and has since appeared in the hit series “The Innocent Man,” “Descendants of the Sun,” “Arthdal Chronicles,” “Vincenzo” and “Reborn Rich,” among others. /ra

