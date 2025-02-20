Chili’s Philippines opens its 20th branch at SM City Cebu

Chili’s Philippines has turned up the heat and officially opened its doors at SM City Cebu, bringing an explosion of bold Tex-Mex flavors.

As the 20th branch in the Philippines and 3rd in Cebu, this latest hotspot proves that Cebuanos can’t get enough of Chili’s crave-worthy dishes—from smoky Baby Back Ribs to sizzling Fajitas and legendary Big Mouth Burgers.

From humble beginnings to a Tex-Mex powerhouse

Chili’s Grill & Bar started as a small neighborhood restaurant in 1975 on Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas. It was originally a hamburger joint and chili house serving homemade-quality food, draft beer, and frozen drinks in a laid-back, Southwestern-inspired atmosphere. The menu was simple, but the flavors were anything but ordinary.

Fast forward to 1996, and Luigi Vera, Co-Founder and CEO of Chili’s Philippines, took the lead in bringing the Chili’s experience to Filipino diners. Today, with 20 thriving branches, including the newly opened SM City Cebu location, Chili’s continues to prove that its signature Tex-Mex flavors and lively dining experience have a place in the hearts, and appetites, of Filipinos nationwide.

A grand opening worth savoring

The celebration kicked off with a star-studded bang at their exclusive Influencers’ Night on February 18, where Cebu’s top TikTok influencers and media partners got a first taste of Chili’s signature dishes at the newly opened branch. The restaurant was buzzing with excitement as guests feasted on Baby Back Ribs, Big Mouth Burgers, Nachos, Chicken Crispers, and Chili’s signature margaritas, each dish reinforcing the brand’s promise of big flavors and even bigger satisfaction.

Beyond the mouthwatering food, what truly sets Chili’s apart is its electrifying atmosphere and exceptional hospitality. The warm, friendly staff go the extra mile to ensure every guest leaves with not just a full stomach, but a memorable dining experience.

This milestone isn’t just about another store opening, it’s a stepping stone for further expansion in Visayas and Mindanao. Mr. Luigi Vera shared Chili’s exciting plans for the region: “Visayas is a good market… and we will be opening our Davao branch late this year.” With three branches in Visayas already up and running, the brand is gearing up to bring its iconic Tex-Mex flavors to even more Filipinos across the country.

The opening of Chili’s 20th branch is more than just a business expansion, it’s a testament to its legacy of bringing people together over great food, lively conversations, and unforgettable moments. Chili’s promises to deliver an experience that’s always worth coming back for.

Are you ready to spice up your day? Head over to Chili’s at the 2nd Level, North Wing of SM City Cebu and experience a dining destination like no other. The grills are fired up, the margaritas are flowing, and your next great meal is waiting!