Manila Archbishop urges community prayers for Pope Francis’ recovery

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula on Wednesday urged the community to pray for Pope Francis’ recovery as he remains hospitalized with double pneumonia.

Advincula said that this request is a response to the appeal made by Archbishop Charles John Brown, Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines, to pray for the Pope’s recovery, as well as the doctors and nurses taking care of him.

“I would like to request our parishes and communities to organize community prayers for the intention of the Pope. Let us likewise offer our personal and family prayers for this intention,” Archbishop Advincula said in a statement.

“Let us unite ourselves in prayer in this trying time for the Church,” he added.

The Vatican said on Tuesday that the 88-year-old Pope developed pneumonia in both of his lungs but is in “good spirits.”

It added that a “polymicrobial infection” on top of “bronchiectasis and asthmatic bronchitis, and which required the use of cortisone antibiotic therapy, makes therapeutic treatment more complex.”

The Manila Archbishop also offered the following prayer for the Pope:

Loving and merciful God, we implore You

to look kindly upon Your servant, Pope Francis,

Touch him with your compassion and consolation.

Restore his health and renew his strength

in mind, body, and spirit.

Surround him with your peace

and the support of the prayers of your holy people.

We place Pope Francis in your healing love

through the doctors, nurses,

and medical professionals who take care of him.

We ask this through Christ our Lord. Amen.

Mary, Health of the Sick, pray for us.

