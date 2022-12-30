Rama: Instill essence of Rizal’s heroism, patriotism in your daily life

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Instill the essence of heroism, patriotism, and nationalism in everything that you do.

This was what Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama reminded Cebuanos along with the commemoration of the 126th death anniversary of Jose Rizal today, Dec. 30, 2022.

Rama, together with other city hall officials, led the wreath-laying ceremony earlier at the Jose Rizal Monument situated near the Cebu City Hall.

Different law enforcement agencies, including the police and the members of the Free and Accepted Masons of the Philippines, which Rizal was also a part of, participated in this event.

Rama, in his speech earlier, encouraged everyone to live with the legacies of Rizal, and not only limit this to a day of commemorating his heroic acts for the country.

He further emphasized that little things matter, and one right act of a person, when combined, would make a difference.

“Mag Rizal (Day) mo, mag Bonifacio (Day) mo, unya wa ninyo puy-e ang kinabuhi ni Rizal…Heroism, patriotism, nationalism. Mao ni permi nato hinumduman in every historic event,” Rama said.

(You celebrate Rizal (Day), you celebrate Bonifacio (Day), and then you don’t live the life of Rizal…Heroism, patriotism, nationalism. That is what we should always remember in every historic event.)

“Little things matter. Make it more, (then) it becomes big, and that is what I wish (for) as we look forward. Let me bring this to all of you,” he added.

Meanwhile, several local government units also had their activities for the 126th Rizal Day. In Toledo City, law enforcement officers, city officials, and other attendees also witnessed the reenactment of the the death of Jose Rizal on Dec. 30, 1896 in then Bagumbayan (now Luneta).

/dbs