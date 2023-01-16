Ibo fire razes 63 houses, displaces 412 individuals

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Some 412 individuals have lost their homes after a Monday morning fire on Jan. 16, 2023 razed 63 houses and partially destroyed two others in Barangay Ibo, Lapu-Lapu City.

Fire Officer 1 (FO1) Argie Medrina said that the cost of the loss of property from the Ibo fire was estimated to be P405,000.

Medrina said that the fire started at the residence of Rosendo Caño and that they were still investigating its cause of the fire.

No one was also hurt in the fire.

According to the Lapu-Lapu City Rescue team, the fire victims were temporarily staying at the barangay’s gymnasium.

The fire was reported to the Lapu-Lapu City Fire Department at 10:58 a.m., who then responded to the fire alarm.

The fire was then declared fire out at 12:30 p.m.

The Lapu-Lapu City Rescue Team in its initial data said that the fire displaced 145 families made up of 412 individuals.

Aside from that, the fire, which was raised to the third alarm or where help from neighboring fire stations were needed, destroyed 63 houses and partially damaged two others.

