Fire hits laundry shop in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A fire broke out in a laundry shop in Barangay Capitol Site on Thursday dawn, January 5, 2022.

Senior Fire Officer (SFO3) Wendell Villanueva, information officer of the Cebu City Fire Station, said that the laundry shop, located along the Don Mariano Cui Street, was totally burned while a neighboring establishment was also damaged.

Villanueva, as of this posting, could not determine the cause of the fire.

Fire investigators, however, were able to estimate that P4.5 million worth of property was lost in the fire.

Villanueva said that the fire was reported at 4:16 a.m. and was immediately raised to first alarm at 4:21 a.m. After 12 minutes, the fire was placed under control. At 4:40 a.m., fire responders declared “fire out.”

Villanueva said that it was fortunate that they were able to immediately put out the fire since the establishment was located nearby a residential area.

Villanueva said that there were no individuals injured from the fire.

The laundry shop fire is the second incident they responded to this year. The first one was on January 1 in Barangay Calamba.

It happened just as the 458th Fiesta Señor kicked off with the Walk With Jesus foot procession from the nearby Fuente Osmeña rotunda to the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

New Year’s Day Fire: P1.2M worth of properties in Brgy Calamba lost