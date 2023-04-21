Breastfeeding mothers to get free postnatal supplements in Cebu City if…

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon has pushed for the establishment of a city ordinance that would provide free postnatal supplements to breastfeeding mothers in Cebu City.

The city council referred Gealon’s proposed resolution to the council’s Committee on Laws, Ordinances, and Styling during its regular session on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Ordinance for breastfeeding mothers

Under Gealon’s “Free Postnatal Supplements for Breastfeeding Mother of Cebu City Ordinance of 2023,” the benefits provided by the ordinance could be availed by a woman, who is a registered resident of Cebu City during the period she is breastfeeding her child within the 24 months from her date of giving birth from the barangay health center that is nearest to her place of residence.

Benefits

The qualified beneficiary will also be required to undergo regular monthly checkups at the same barangay health center.

Gealon said these postnatal supplements would refer to any supplements taken by a woman after giving birth while she is breastfeeding her child “which is intended to help in her postpartum recovery, and to provide her with adequate and proper nutrients to support her baby’s growth, brain and nerve development and bone health.”

City Health Department

Under the proposed resolution, it would also be the head of the City Health Department that would recommend an appropriate amount necessary for the implementation of the ordinance.

The fund will be taken from the allocation of the Cebu City Health Department.

“According to studies, drug prices in the Philippines are one of the most expensive in Southeast Asia, which limits the access of mothers to postnatal vitamins,” the councilor said.

“This problem has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic that adversely affected the livelihood and movement of the country’s citizen. Thus, there is a need to provide free postnatal vitamins to breastfeeding mothers residing in Cebu City to ensure their and their babies’ nutritional needs are met,” Gealon said.

