Regine Tolentino nag-sorry matapos ‘makitaan’ habang sumasayaw sa It’s Showtime: ‘I was so terrified and humiliated’

HUMINGI ng paumanhin ang actress-dancer na si Regine Tolentino matapos magkaroon ng wardrobe malfunction habang humahataw sa kanyang dance number sa “It’s Showtime“.

Nangyari ang “nip slip” ni Regine sa Friday episode, July 14, ng Kapamilya noontime program sa kanyang opening dance number kung saan nakasama rin niya ang sexy actress na si Sheree.

Parehong sexy ang OOTD ng dalawa at habang nagsasayaw nga ay biglang nakitaan si Regine dahil nagkaproblema sa kanyang top costume.

In fairness, naging mabilis naman ang pag-aksyon ng production team ng noontime show at agad na binura ang video ng dance number nina Regine at Sheree sa ilang digital platforms ng ABS-CBN.

Sa kanyang Facebook account, nag-sorry nga si Regine dahil sa nangyaring wardrobe malfunction.

“I was a guest today on It’s Showtime. I had this amazing showdown routine with Sheree Vidal Bautista II and the ‘Showtime Babydolls’ choreographed by Coach Devon.

“I was super duper happy and excited cuz #1 I would be dancing to my favorite Britney song Slave and Idol ko si Britney…And #2 I would be dancing with the Girl on Fire winners whom I’ve judged before, and my sis Sheree. I was so thrilled be back on my favorite TV Show, It’s Showtime too,” simulang paliwanag ni Regine.

Aniya, isang araw lang daw ang ginawa nilang preparation para sa nasabing dance number, “Reigen Maristela, my daughter, styled me and rushed the costume at Regine Tolentino Atelier.

“The peg was given by It’s Showtime Stylist @mac mendoza of the outfit Britney wore when she performed this song at an MTV Awards night. I loved the outfit and was excited to perform in my costume.

“We had a short time preparing for the live performance, that my staff from Rta @Arlene and Mama Otet from It’s Showtime were still securing my costume seconds before going on stage.

“Because of the rush and stress before hitting the stage the other nipple tape was not secured properly but the costume itself was super safe. Unfortunately, when I started dancing na super hataw I had a mishap that I discovered halfway through my performance.

“Some close and concerned It’s Showtime hosts, dancers and staff were shouting during my dance but I couldn’t understand until I looked down. I was so terrified and humiliated. However the show must go on and I finished my dance.

“I would like to extend my apologies for this unfortunate incident. I appreciate the effort of the It’s Showtime! family for protecting me by removing my part on Youtube and disabling the fast forward and rewind feature.

“Thank you all for your patience and understanding. I really love this show. It means alot to me that the hosts and staff came over to comfort and console me.

“Thank you as well to Ma’am Rose, Miss Trina and Showtime Grace Abina, It’s Showtime Team as well as the It’s Showtime hosts Parsy Jhong Hilario, kumpareng Ferdinand Vhong, Vice Ganda and Amy Perez Castillo for the concern.

“Sana makabawi ako para makita ang bonggang sayawan namin another time,” pahayag pa ni Regine.

Pagkatapos ng nasabing opening number, humingi agad siya ng paumanhin sa nangyari, “Gusto ko lang po humingi ng pasensya sa nangyari, during sa prod ko.

“Hindi sinasadya dahil talagang live show, kaya pasensya na po sa costume malfunction kanina,” sabi pa ng celebrity mom.

