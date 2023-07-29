IN PHOTOS: A closer look at the treasures inside the national museum in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Museums help nurture the identity of a nation.

It acts as a custodian of culture as it also helps in the preservation of the works of arts and artifacts of life that come from different periods in our country’s history.

Last Friday, July 28, 2023, Cebuanos witnessed the inauguration of the 18th regional museum of the National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) at the old Customs House located near Plaza Independencia in Cebu City.

In the gathering, NMP Board of Trustees Chairman Andoni Aboitiz said that the historical building would serve as a “temple” not just for the Cebuanos but for the rest of the Filipinos.

Aboitiz meant temples of learning, priceless art, one’s past, ideas, and soul.

He said that NM Cebu was a place were locals and guests could learn about the rich culture and history of Cebu and the Philippines.

The Philippine Center New York Core Collection of 1974, a collection of works by notable Filipino artists in the early 1970s, are among the valuable items that are on display at the recently opened NM Cebu.

RELATED STORIES

1st National Museum in Cebu to open doors this August 1

President Marcos to visit Cebu this Friday for ABAC, National Museum inauguration

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP