Metro Cebu Expressway: Four-wheeled vehicles barred from passing over safety concerns

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Large vehicles, including four-wheeled ones, will not be allowed to pass through portions of the Metro Cebu Expressway in Naga City over safety concerns.

Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia issued Executive Order (EO) No. 25 that limited the access of vehicles along the expressway following a series of minor landslides that made traveling there perilous.

“There is an urgent need to ensure the safety of motorists and the riding public,” Garcia stated in her EO.

The governor’s orders covered the portions of the expressway from Riverside III in Barangay Cantao-on up to Sitio Upper Bayong in Barangay Inayagan.

The EO also stated that only motorcycles can pass through the Metro Cebu Expressway, but from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. only.

However, in case of inclement or bad weather, they too will be prohibited from using the expressway.

Due to heavy rains in the past weeks, portions of the Metro Cebu Expressway in Naga City collapsed. It also resulted in fissures and cracks nearby, prompting the local government to transfer dozens of families to safer areas.

The Capitol earlier called a meeting with officials of the Naga City Government and the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7) to address the displacement.

The 73.7-kilometer expressway is designed to link the cities of Naga in the south and Danao in the north, and alleviate traffic woes in existing major roads in Metro Cebu.

