Bongbong Marcos orders repair of infra damaged by flooding in Northern Samar

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has ordered the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to repair infrastructure that were damaged by continuous flooding in Samar Island.

Marcos was set to attend a situation briefing in Catarman, Northern Samar personally, but bad weather prevented him from taking the trip, said Palace in a statement

The President joined the briefing through Zoom from Tacloban instead.

“The public works – as soon as the public works [are] able to enter, do the necessary repairs so that bigger vehicles can enter,” he instructed DPWH.

“As soon as it’s passable, all efforts can go in and do the repairs necessary,” he added.

He also directed the immediate sending of aid to flood victims.

“Let’s work with those who are in the evacuation centers – pati na ‘yung mga nasa bahay pa (including those who are still in homes),” Marcos told the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

“We have to go and make sure that they get the food packs. They get sufficient water supply,” the Chief Executive directed government workers.

In addition to this, Marcos also told government agencies and local government units to make potable water available, since water filtration systems are still down due to the floods.

“For the moment, we’ll just have to provide actual water,” said the President.

Samar Island has been hammered by continuous rains caused by a low-pressure area and a shear line that dump heavy rains.

RELATED STORIES

Severe flooding hits Samar, Panay islands

Flood-hit Eastern Samar declares state of calamity

Cebu to experience heavy rains in next 5 days – Pagasa Mactan

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP