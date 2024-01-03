LIST: Holidays in 2024

Anticipation grows among Filipinos as they plan ahead for the year 2024, eagerly anticipating the holidays and special non-working days.

The Philippines, renowned for its vibrant celebrations and cultural festivities, features a lineup of holidays that commemorate various occasions, alongside special non-working days.

The year 2024 brings a mix of regular holidays, special non-working days, and observances, according to the official proclamation released by Malacañang Palace on October 11, 2023.

Here are the holidays of 2024:

The regular holidays include New Year’s Day (January 1), Maundy Thursday (March 28), Good Friday (March 29), Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor – April 9), Labor Day (May 1), Independence Day (June 12), National Heroes Day (August 26), Bonifacio Day (November 30), Christmas Day (December 25), and Rizal Day (December 30).

On the other hand, special non-working days encompass Ninoy Aquino Day (August 21), All Saints’ Day (November 1), and Feast of the Immaculate Conception (December 8), and the last day of the year on (December 31).

Some additional special non-working days have also been included, which are the following:

Chinese New Year (February 10), Black Saturday (March 30), All Souls’ Day (November 2), and Christmas Eve (December 24).

These special days provide opportunities for extended weekends and commemoration of significant events in the nation’s history.

It’s essential for Filipinos to plan their schedules and activities around these holidays, considering travel, family gatherings, and cultural festivities that make these occasions special.

READ: The list of PH holidays in 2024 is out and here are some ideas to help you plan in advance

With this comprehensive list of holidays and special days, Filipinos can look forward to enjoying and commemorating these moments throughout the year 2024.

Plan your trips and holidays ahead, ka-Siloys! Here’s to an organized and orderly 2024.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Don’t die on the road during the holidays: Tips on avoiding fatal accidents