Pagasa: Expect rain showers in some PH areas today

MANILA, Philippines — Some areas of the country are expected to have rain showers on Monday because of two weather systems, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Pagasa’s advisory at 4 a.m. stated that the shear line is causing rain in the eastern part of Visayas.

The shear line, which is the convergence of cold and warm air, will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over parts of the Bicol Region including Romblon, as well as in other parts of Visayas particularly in the Panay Islands, and also in some areas of Eastern Visayas,” Pagasa specialist Obet Badrina said in Filipino during a morning weather report.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will also prevail over Capiz, Aklan, and Iloilo, Pagasa’s advisory continued.

State meteorologists advised residents in those areas to brace for possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Meanwhile the northeast monsoon, locally known as amihan, will affect most of Luzon, the state weather bureau added.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, and Quezon, will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the weather system.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, on the other hand, are likely to have overcast skies with isolated light rains also due to the northeast monsoon.

“A large part of Mindanao will also experience isolated rain showers and thunderstorms caused by the easterlies and localized thunderstorms,” Badrina’s report continued.

As for the country’s seaboards, waves as high as 4.5 meters may prevail over the Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas.

The Pagasa specialist said that other than the two prevailing weather systems, they are not monitoring any weather disturbance forming or entering the Philippine area of responsibility on Monday.

