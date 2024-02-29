Tommy Osmeña to run for Cebu City Vice Mayor in 2025 elections

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña announced his candidacy for Vice Mayor in the 2025 midterm elections.

Osmeña made the announcement in a press conference held on Friday, February 29, 2024.

Osmeña expressed his intention to run alongside City Councilor Nestor Archival, whom he endorsed as a mayoral candidate for the 2025 elections.

“If I were to choose, I would choose [Nestor] Archival [to become] the mayor. He can make a good mayor. I will make him a good candidate… I will be his Vice Mayor,” he said.

Osmeña noted the importance of letting the position seek the individual rather than actively seeking a position.

He also voiced his desire to give Cebu back to its people

“I want to give Cebu back to the Cebuanos,” he said.

The tandem of Archival and Osmeña marks the third political partnership to announce their candidacy for the 2025 polls. The first two are those of Jose Daluz III and Dave Tumulak and Mayor Mike Rama and Raymond Alvin Garcia.

Osmeña, 75, last served as mayor of Cebu City from 2016 to 2019.

